Serious problems incapacitate the Frederick County School Board, never mind the mask issue.
Citizens of this county elected School Board members to do a job: Oversee educational standards and practices for all children. They are not allowed to have favorites or publicly shame non-white or differently-abled children with racial epithets and memes, spoken and posted, like Miles Adkins.
Linda Martin must cease slurs on intellectually disabled learners. If these morally deficient officials cannot stop insulting Frederick County’s children, they are the insult, and must step down.
Our county strives to attract businesses to locate here. Their misbehavior, reported across the DMV on NBC4, including kinky photos of Adkins slapping “Daisy Mae’s mostly bare butt,” demeans us as the home of jerks. Who’d put their business here?
Many boards across Virginia and Maryland weathered raucous meetings regarding masking. Most managed to hear everyone fairly within a structured meeting.
Chairman Brandon Monk is unable, or unwilling, to use the gavel to maintain order. He allowed shamefully disrespectful treatment of a Youngkin appointee, and histrionics at the microphone. Speakers were heckled with boos and catcalls, while a teacher yelled, “I’ll whip your ass!” to one speaker — in front of kids.
Public meetings are places to express ideas, but Monk can’t run one. There was zero decorum in this MAGA rally he ran! Brandon Monk, if you can’t do the job, surrender the gavel and resign. Back Creek needs someone who boosts our kids — and their internet signal — neither of which you do.
Robin Young is a resident of Frederick County.
(1) comment
Poor Robin 😅😂🤣
