It seems that in The Winchester Star's Jan. 26 Open Forum, "We deserve the truth, not mushroom treatment," the author was disturbed about presidential dishonesty.
It was very odd that he did not call out the most dishonest man to ever hold the office. Then again, his mushroom theory may be valid as it seems he has been fed B.S. and seems to be in the dark.
It would help if he actually read the newspaper that he writes to.
Russell Bland
Winchester
