Governor Northam is quoted in Thursday's (March 25, 2021) Winchester Star as saying, “It is the moral thing to do - to end the death penalty in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Many Virginians, myself included, have pointed out that progressives condemn the legal execution of criminals convicted of the most heinous of crimes while supporting the killing of the most innocent of human beings, unborn children. Northam’s statement of morality plays into this dichotomy; since he supports abortion, to include even those infants just moments away from birth, one has to assume that he considers this “moral.”
I’ve never heard a satisfactory explanation of how this can be; condemnation of the execution of the guilty, but endorsement of the killing of the innocent. Is there a progressive among The Star’s readers who can explain this? Anyone?
(2) comments
Considering over 95% of abortions are performed before viability, you're talking about the supposed innocence of a dependent mass called a fetus.
Since you want to go there, what are you doing to reduce and prevent abortions yourself? Are you promoting improved sex education in schools? Increased access to birth control? Allowing same-sex and single parents to more freely adopt? How about better pre- and post-natal care for mother and child?
Never thought about all of those, huh? That makes you pro-birth, not pro-life.
Get off the cross, pumpkin, you;re no saint.
JimAmerica....Mr. Sherry...it truly is not more difficult than this: if you yourself are not pregnant, if you are not the “sperm” or the “egg”- as it were, if you are not paying for, supporting or otherwise helping out monetarily, then please go fly a kite in regards to medical decisions and procedures performed on other sane, adult citizens. It’s quite simply none of your business. But just so we’re clear, not everyone who terminates a pregnancy is doing so because of the reasons you find objectionable. Again, none of your business, but food for thought nonetheless....and do not play judge and jury to people who’s lives you know absolutely nothing about. Worry about your own. Deal with yourself. Fix what’s wrong with you, then worry about saving those around you. Charity starts at home, right? You could use a hug.
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/senator-shares-familys-abortion-story-1st-sitting-senator/story?id=73572275
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.