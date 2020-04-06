As I sit quietly looking out the window from my home in the very southern part of Frederick County, I can't help but appreciate the guy who delivers packages from Amazon, the postal woman who brings my mail, the people at the post offices who are still selling stamps and sorting mail for delivery, the drug stores that are still open, the grocery stores where I can still buy food, the medical professionals who are on the front line in the fight and the local police who continue looking after our peace and safety. I get to stay safe. They risk their lives every day. I can't help but feel deeply grateful.
Sandra Henry-Stocker
Star Tannery
