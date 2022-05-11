Can humans control climate? Yes, about as the same way they control sunlight with daylight savings time. God is in charge of nature. And I believe He made nature to constantly adjust itself to man's needs.
Of course, we can fiddle around with clocks and impress ourselves. But we change nothing except when we get up in the morning. Same with climate — man fiddles around with one thing or another, improving and inventing so many things that affect our lives and we affect nature and cause change that work themselves out one way or another.
And so life goes on — constantly changing and adjusting. We need to do our best just as we have always done.
Barbara Knecht
Winchester
