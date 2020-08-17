Can she get an amen?
Most of us believe that prayer works. So, how about all of us who do believe praying to God, thanking Him for annihilating the threat of this COVID virus (and any other threat for that matter)? Now would be good! Amen? Yes, Amen!
Ruth Ann Snyder Stephenson
(8) comments
Amazing that prayer has done so much... Oh, I meant effort and hard work. Prayer is just hoping someone else will bear the burdens.
Science has shown that prayer can be of positive medical benefit.
That explains why so many doctors have their DDiv and not their MDs...
Why does god need a prayer to do a good thing?
How do yo know the virus is not God’s plan?
Why didn’t god prevent the virus from spreading in the first place?
Don’t you think people have already been praying for it to stop and has it?
Our only hope is medical science, changing our behaviors to slow the spread, good government to coordinate and fund the science and the messages we need to change our behavior ... oh, and fewer people who think praying will work!
Oh yes, let the government handle everything. Turn over your freedoms to the government, for they know best. Somebody call the waaaaaaaaaaaaaambulance.[rolleyes]
For liberals, government is their God, abortion is their sacrament.
the government mandates abortion? Are you drunk again?
slowe: Prayer does work. Why not try it!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.