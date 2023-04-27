The following is addressed to Wayne LaPierre, the chief and executive vice president of the National Rifle Association of America.
As a life member of the NRA and long-term hunter, I have supported and continue to support the Second Amendment of the Constitution.
However, like many other rights we have in this country, I sincerely believe that there are reasonable limits. It was obvious by your statement in the April 2023 issue of “Standing Ground” in “American Hunter” that you continue to insist that the Second Amendment such should be unrestricted when it comes to semi-automatic weapons. However, I have read enough of the horrors that these firearms have inflicted on innocent children and other family members to realize that this country can no longer tolerate the relatively easy purchase and possession of semi-automatic military-style firearms with extended magazines that have resulted in such havoc over the past several years.
In addition, as a former federal law enforcement officer, I do not feel that such weapons should be in the private hands of citizens who may often possess greater firepower than police and other law enforcement officials.
I could go on, but I realize that your opinion on this matter is unwavering. I feel that the distrust and “siege mentality” in this country you have fostered over the years are a much greater risk to our freedom than any risk to the right to bear arms.
Therefore, with great regret, I ask that my life membership be canceled, effective immediately.
John Gavitt
Frederick County
Well said, Mr. Gavitt.
