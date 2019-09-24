The Winchester Branch of (AAUW) and in Winchester are co-sponsoring a Candidates’ Forum for the Virginia House of Delegates from the 10th, 29th, and 33rd districts and for the for the Virginia Senate in the 27th District.
The public forum will be held on Saturday, October 5, 10:30-12:30 at the Robinson Auditorium of The Handley Library in downtown Winchester.
The purpose of the forum is to allow voters to learn more about the candidates running for these offices, and to speak with them or their representatives after the program.
This event is free and the public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Candidates invited to speak are:
— House District 10 Wendy Gooditis (D) and Randy Minchew (R).
— House District 29 Chris Collins (R) and Irina Khanin (D)
— House District 33 Dave LaRock (R) and Mavis Taintor (D).
— Senate District 27 Jill Vogel (R) and Ronnie Ross (D)
Don't miss this opportunity to learn about those campaigning for elected office in our area!
