Recently the Democratic Party has ridiculed President Trump and the Republican Party for holding some of the
recent convention on the grounds of the White House. I am under the impression that this was done due to safety
concerns regarding the Covid 19 Pandemic.
Over the past weekend I found several Democratic election flyers on my front door and strewn in my yard. After
picking them up and clearing them from my property, I discovered that one was from the incumbent mayor and
was advising all to email him or call him at the Winchester City website and telephone number (Rouss Hall). This
is a blatant and unconstitutional use of city tax payer funds to promote his re-election campaign. Those email and
telephone services are paid for by the taxpayers of Winchester and are not for any type of personal use. I request a
refund of my taxpayer dollars. It represents a contribution to his campaign which I do not wish to make.
I also question the intelligence and knowledge of the Winchester city attorney who should not have allowed this
and several other things to occur. It appears she is not very well versed in municipal affairs.
It seems that there is one set of rules for the Democrats and an other set for the Republicans. What's fair for the
goose should be fair for the gander!!!
Rachel Kisner
540 Marion St, Winchester, Va 22601
703.727.3655
(3) comments
Relax Rachel or your going to crush those pearls. First, if Trump was concerned about the virus, he wouldn't have had that crowded rally in Tulsa. Instead he used tax payer funded staff as security for the incoming guests at his speech. He used tax payer funded staff to set up the guest chairs elbow to elbow.
As for the mayor's phone, it wouldn't matter if no one called him or everyone in Winchester called him, the phone bill would be the same.
Hypocrisy is the primary characteristic of a Democrat. Violent is the secondary.
Rachel, Rachel, Rachel. smh. Haven't you learned anything from the last 4 years? For Dems, the ends justifies the means... but only for them.
