Would not the Portland mayor or Oregon governor be justified in treating unidentified, weapon-carrying thugs coming out of unmarked vans as foreign terrorists? (Clearly not a practical response, but an otherwise appropriate one, as, far as I'm concerned!) I can't believe our government has been compromised enough to make me even think thoughts like these.
Stewart Brown
Winchester
