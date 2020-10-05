We have been residents of Clarke County since the early 80s. We have raised our two children here, both attending Clarke County Public Schools, graduating in 2002 and 2003. During this time, we became involved with the County Parks & Recreation youth programs, Clarke County Farmers Market and Jon has been the Clarke County High School wrestling coach for the past 20+ years.
Like many residents of Clarke County, we love our "small town" community. Maintaining this atmosphere comes with many challenges and we do not want to fall behind our neighboring jurisdictions especially in areas such as technology. Matt Bass, candidate for Clarke County Board of Supervisors, Berryville District, also shares these ideals. We believe that having been raised in Clarke County and now raising his own family here gives him a greater understanding of these challenges and will not only help us preserve it but guide us through careful growth.
We have known Matt since childhood, he attended Clarke County Public Schools and was a classmate of our oldest son. Jon had coached him in a number of youth sport programs and we have watched him grow into a fine man. He is hardworking, intelligent and passionate about our community. We gladly endorse Matt Bass for the Berryville District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. We cannot think of a better individual to hold this position.
Early voting started Sept 18, 2020……Vote BASS for BOARD!
