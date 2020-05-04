Two days ago I received a letter from President Trump informing me that my CARES money would be deposited in my bank account on the next day. Somehow the letter seemed more like a piece of campaign literature, and at government expense too. At this time I do not feel the need for this money and have decided to donate it to several local charities that clearly do need it. However, I did feel it was appropriate to send a small amount to the Democratic party since campaigning seems to be in fashion.
Richard Creasey
Frederick County
