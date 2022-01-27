I agree completely with the Exit 302 Smart Development Coalition in their desire to preserve the rural and agricultural character of southern Frederick County.
However, regarding the proposed Sheetz truck stop proximal to exit 302, they have identified the wrong villain. The town of Middletown was presented with the Sheetz proposal as a "done deal" with Frederick County.
Middletown was expected to provide water and sewer service to the property at minimal compensation. The potential annexation was proffered as a way to give the town more appropriate compensation and provide the town a measure of control over the operation of the facility.
The current unprecedented and unacceptable growth in the town of Middletown was triggered over a decade ago by an inexperienced town government and an indifferent (then and now) Frederick County Board of Supervisors. If you care about your community, familiarize yourselves with your town and county comprehensive plans, attend local government meetings and read your local newspapers.
The Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization is scheduling transportation input meetings for Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 2 and 3. One item under consideration is the relocation of exit 307 in Stephens City to a location farther south.
Relocation of the exit would have a devastating effect on the schools, churches, businesses, farms and homes along Route 11 between Stephens City and Middletown. A public survey is available at https://winfredmpo.org/project/mtp2045.
Please complete the survey, come to a meeting, or both.
Sue Anne Teal
Middletown
(0) comments
