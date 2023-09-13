A common conundrum now stands before us in Frederick County — profit vs. the environment.
In the Clear Brook area, the Carmeuse mining company wants to rezone almost 400 acres to "expand its footprint." "Footprint" seems a pretty benign word for a massive permanent land transformation. Residents in the Clear Brook area have expressed their concerns for years regarding the incessant noise, water quality, not to mention the moon-like surface that is exposed once the mining is completed. Drive north on Route 11 in the Clear Brook area and look to the east. A mountainous ridge of gray slag looms behind the homes along there. I must believe their property value has plummeted due to this.
As prefaced, money (short-term) vs. the environment (forever) is the crux of it. The monetary carrots that Carmeuse is dangling if their request is approved will be beneficial for a time. But if they are allowed to proceed then that land is gone for all time.
Stan Daywalt
Frederick County
