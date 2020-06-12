Cartoon a poor choice
I am deeply offended by the political cartoon on (Tuesday’s) Editorial page. In these trying times this is disrespectful in so many ways. I expected much better from the Editorial staff.
Caroline Hastreiter Stephens City
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
(1) comment
I am deeply offended that this writer is so ignorant of satire, of illustrating the ridiculous by being ridiculous. You do not have the right to control political comments by being offended! Your uppity comments against free speech are far more offensive than the satire of that cartoon. It shows someone incapable of laughter and in dire need of a psychologist's help. Go dial 911 and complain. Oops, forgot, they discontinued that number due to cost reductions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.