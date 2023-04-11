Regarding the April 7 article about Willa Cather’s birthplace, readers also may be interested in her Canadian cottage at Whale Cove on the magnificent island of Grand Manan, in the Bay of Fundy, in the province of New Brunswick.
The island and its community, with many artists, has an economy based on fishing and is well worth a holiday visit. The view from the cottage is wonderful.
Christian Schulte
Boca Raton, Fla.
