Regarding the April 7 article about Willa Cather’s birthplace, readers also may be interested in her Canadian cottage at Whale Cove on the magnificent island of Grand Manan, in the Bay of Fundy, in the province of New Brunswick.

The island and its community, with many artists, has an economy based on fishing and is well worth a holiday visit. The view from the cottage is wonderful.

Christian Schulte

Boca Raton, Fla.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.