In the 1980s, my husband and I bought a house in a New Jersey town with a train line and bus service to New York. Our son could walk to school, the library and shops on Main Street. Perfect, except that the town voted down the school budget every year. Eventually, the high school closed due to lack of support and children were bused to another town. Fortunately, by that time, we were living in another New Jersey town that was very supportive of the school system.
Then, along came the real estate bust of 2008. House prices in our old town dropped like a stone and never fully recovered, partially because there is no high school. Home prices in our new home, however, went down relatively little and rebounded fairly quickly, partly because of the excellent school system. We know this because we sold our home and moved to Winchester not long after the real-estate bust.
So, the moral of the story is: Destroy the Frederick County school system and support school vouchers at your own economic peril, even aside from your ethical failure to provide a quality education to all children in Frederick County, whether their parents agree with you politically or religiously or not.
Carole Ann King
Frederick County
