I love volunteering at CCAP. It's a place where the best in people shines out. On Saturday, CCAP hosted a large parking lot giveaway of clothing for anyone in need. Twenty Handley students who are part of the Interact Club came to volunteer, as well as many adults who chose to spend their Saturday morning helping others. Over 90 people received clothing they needed for their families. One lady came from Manassas to get clothing to send to an orphanage in Ghana. While shopping she dropped her wallet and did not realize it until hours later. One of our regular CCAP clients saw the wallet and brought it to me. We were soon able to return the wallet full of cash, credit cards, and her kids' school IDs to the lady from Manassas. It was clear proof of the good in people, where a man with very little to his name returns a wallet full of money. CCAP has always been and continues to be a place of hope and goodness to our community.
Peggy Clark
Frederick County
