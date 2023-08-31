CCAP tried to thank everyone for the wonderful support of the CCAP benefit bike ride, but we ran out of space. Here is our thank you, part two:
CCAP raised $24,000 thanks to the wonderful sponsorship of The Adams Companies, Richard's Fruit Market, Cafe Del Sol, Starbucks, Just Serve and Lenny's Bagels. I would like to thank the following congregations and Handley Interact Club for getting out and providing rest stop support. The cyclists raved about you! The supporting congregations are First Presbyterian, Christ Episcopal, Burnt Factory United Methodist, Relief United Methodist, Our Savior Lutheran, Church of Jesus Christ Of The Latter-Day Saints. I would also like to thank Webster Gibson, rector of Christ Episcopal, for agreeing to train and ride the ride. He is a glutton for punishment. I would finally like to thank those congregations, groups and individuals who helped at the kick off party on Friday night. It was a blast! The posters were fun. If I have left anyone off, it is not because I do not appreciate you, it is because I have been remiss and I am sorry. So many hands helped, and CCAP is truly grateful!
Andrea Coscans
CCAP, executive director
