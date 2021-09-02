Frederick County Parks and Recreation, Winchester Wheelmen, Blue Ridge Bicycles and Element Sports sponsored the first Annual CCAP charity bike event on Aug. 28. The ride was a huge success with 215 riders participating. The riders came back with rave reviews for the event and many are planning to return next year.
CCAP thanks both the in kind and monetary donations that supported this event. A big thanks to Barry Lee for kicking off the event and Frederick County Sheriff’s Department for their support. CCAP thanks the many volunteers who helped out. Thank you also to the presence of Bam Bam’s Barbeque and Mattie’s Ice Cream. I just want to say how incredibly thankful CCAP is to be part of this generous community!
CCAP would Like to thank the following for helping to make this event very successful and fun: Valley Health; Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Adams-Nelson and Associates; Tire Outfitters Winchester Radiologists; Truist Wealth The Waymire Team and Next Home Realty; NV Hair Concepts and Design Café Del Sol; Bo’s Xpress Market Winchester Equipment Company; Frederick Block and Stone Tolley Dental; First Bank Shenandoah Battlefield Association; Solenbergers Ace Hardware The Alamo Draft House; Apple Tents FastSigns; Richards Fruit Market Shenandoah Battlefield Association; Home Depot Relief UMC; Church of Jesus Christ of The Latter Day Saints Grace Lutheran; Bethel Lutheran Burnt Factory UMC; First Presbyterian Welltown UMC; and Market Street UMC
Andrea Cosans, executive director, CCAP
