JWHS celebrates FCCLA week
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is an intra-curricular student organization of Family and Consumer Sciences education.
FCCLA organized in June of 1945 and has functioned under other names since that time, but reimaged itself as FCCLA in 1999 to better represent our 21st century Career and Technical Student Organization.
FCCLA is an organization that offers career exploration, community service, and leadership development focused on sustaining healthy families as the basic unit of society. We are comprised of over 200,000 young people in approximately 5,000 school-based chapters nationwide including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
Locally, Frederick County Public Schools hosts seven FCCLA chapters at the secondary level.
James Wood High School FCCLA is proud to participate in FCCLA Week February 13-17, 2023. We will celebrate accomplishments such as recently raising $1,000 for the Virginia Epilepsy Foundation. Our members will honor the educators in our building and our bus drivers for their continuous gifts of leadership and compassion for students. And we will host a Teen Dating Violence educational event for the community in partnership with the Laurel Center in the library of James Wood High School.
Celebrate Career and Technical Education — preparing for 21st century life!
