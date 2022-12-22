The Bible tells us that Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate, was born in a manger, he worked as a carpenter, he preached and taught, he healed the sick, the lame and the blind.
He said, "Fear not little flock, for it is your Father's good pleasure to give you the Kingdom. He said, "I am among you as he that serves. He said "love one another" and "forgive your enemies."
Multitudes followed him, but one of his own disciples betrayed him, and "the chief priests, and elders, and all the council, sought false witness against Jesus, to put him to death.
He was crucified, dead and buried. He arose from the dead.
He is alive today and has many followers. He said, "My sheep, hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me."
Paul called Jesus "the image of the invisible God."
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
