Celebrating Juneteenth this weekend
Everyone in the Winchester region is invited to the free community celebration of Juneteenth this coming Sunday at the Shenandoah Valley Museum on Amherst Street in Winchester. It features free admission to the museum, free parking, food trucks, and three hours of Souled Out music.
With something for all ages, there are exhibits, children’s activities, storytelling, genealogy coaching, talks, and music. Learn local history, eat great food from a food truck, and groove to Souled Out. The whole family can view Museum exhibitions for Juneteenth, and galleries on the Shenandoah Valley. Shopping opportunities exist with our vendors and the Museum gift shop. Local community organizations like Handley Library, the NAACP, Belle Grove Plantation, Coming to the Table and various youth groups will have information tables.
Juneteenth — America’s newest federal holiday — celebrates the joy of the last 250,000 enslaved people in America, on the coast of Texas, learning the war and their slavery had ended, and they were free at last. In a time before cell phones, email, and breaking news, they found out two months late! Not until the 13th Army Corps, 2,000 men strong, marched to Galveston and read out Lincoln’s proclamation order all over town, at various gathering points, so no one could suppress the news, were the last people held in slavery in America freed. A celebration with Texas roots achieved official recognition in the 1970s.
The event is produced by the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the local NAACP.
Michael Faison President, Winchester NAACP
