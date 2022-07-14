Listening to the superlative performance by the Navy Commodores at Shenandoah University’s National Jazz Workshop Monday evening provoked some reflections about American culture, jazz and our great good fortune to have this workshop for young jazz performers from all over the country right here in our community. And also some reflections on how this all relates to our current profound national funk.
Jazz — the brilliant fusion of African, Caribbean, European and, increasingly, wider sources — is unquestionably this country’s great contribution to world music. Congress, in a 1997 joint resolution, proclaimed that: ‘. . . it is the sense of the Congress that jazz is hereby designated as a rare and valuable national American treasure to which we should devote our attention, support, and resources to make certain it is preserved, understood, and promulgated.’
Jazz, simply put, reflects this country at its very best, able — to paraphrase our original national motto — to create “one from many.” (And an outstanding ‘one’ at that.) Let’s keep Winchester native John Kirby — one of the leading jazz figures of the previous century — and his fellow jazz masters in mind in those times when we despair for our future. As long as the spirit embodied by jazz is alive in America, there is hope.
Charles Uphaus
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.