Cemetery isn’t for playing fetch
I was walking my two dogs this morning when I saw something unconscionable and extremely disrespectful. There was a middle-aged white couple playing fetch with their two dogs in the historic Black Orrick Cemetery! I changed my route to confront them. They had no intention of stopping, so I stood and watched until they left. Yes, cemeteries are large green spaces usually surrounded by tall fences. No, they are not dog parks. Please be more respectful.
Olivia Hawks Cather Winchester
(1) comment
The larger offense is the fact that there is such a thing as “the Black cemetery”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.