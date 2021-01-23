Censorship unAmerican
In recent years we have seen the term “hate speech” applied to justify censorship and even banning. But the freedom of speech was written to our law to protect the right to disagree and even to disagree strongly. Hate speech IS protected speech. Though I may disagree with what you say, I cannot under our Constitution take away your right to say it. Consider the Declaration of Independence from King George’s point of view. To him by today’s standards it is pure hate speech. But it was so important to the birth of our freedoms that to ban it would have changed history in a very negative way. Let’s get back to the free exchange of ideas and declare Twitter and Facebook as unAmerican censorship.
David Sparkman Frederick County
Censorship is not an American Value. Period.
So says the person who suggested we boycott the nfl because of peaceful kneeling ..you are all over the place with these rights, sparkman
Very true. Ole Sparky still hasn't watched the NFL since that uppity one got on his knee.
Poor Sparky... wrong as usual... I guess we have to explain it monosyllabically again...
Twitter and Facebook are under no obligation to protect someone's First Amendment rights. They are private companies that can remove users who may hinder the bottom line. Or imagine that they are a bakery who refuses to bake a cake for a gay couple; you supported that, right?
Define "monopoly"...
Don't resubscribe to twitter then. Take your money elsewhere, somewhere where you can plot to overthrow the government and say things like "shut them in, turn on the gas." You and your fenced in Trump sign belong "back then."
We're still trying to figure out if the two Capitol raiders who were local went on Susan Schick's Million MAGA bus.
Although I am not a legal scholar it is my understanding that the constitutional reference to “Free Speech” is intended to prevent the Government from limiting it. Twitter and FB are not Government entities...
Exactly! I doubt that Mr. Sparkman would allow someone to place a sign in his yard expressing the opposite views of what he believes, in the name of "free speech". He would remove said sign, infringing on that persons right to "free speech", just as any private property owner or business has the right to do.
taking a sign down from someone else's property is why Dave LaRock has a court date in March...
exactly. You have to forgive ole Sparky here. Not the sharpest spoon in the drawer.
Thank you, Mr. Sparkman. The Winchester Star is guilty of this. I have made a couple comments and they won't print them, but other people can call people names and say much worse and their comment stands.
Waaahwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah
Hilarious, except when it's you doing the whining and crying, isn't it?
so you agree doc, blondie is whining and crying ..lol
how bout some cheese with that whine blondie
A sign in a shop door "no shoes, no shirt, no service" is not censorship. It is the rule if you want to patronize a private business. Ditto for "no shoes, no shirt, no civility, no service".
[thumbup]
