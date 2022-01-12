CFNSV thanks the community for a record-setting year
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah wishes to thank the entire Shenandoah Valley region for helping us make 2021 a record-setting year. Despite the continued challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the foundation achieved new records for both number of donations received, and grants distributed during the recently completed year.
Over 456 individual contributions were received by the CFSNV during 2021. These donations allowed us to distribute more than $561,500 in a record setting number of 151 separate grants to nonprofit agencies across the region from our agency and donor advised funds. The foundation has now distributed more than $2.8 million in total grants and scholarships to the nonprofit community during our history. By year’s end, the CFNSV’s total investment assets increased to more than $12.9 million.
With continued support from our generous community, the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley looks forward to continuing to influence and improve the overall quality of life throughout our region. Thank you again to our friends and supporters across our valley.
Larry Weiss CFNSV executive director
