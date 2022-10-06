I must challenge the offering of the Winchester School Superintendent as quoted in today’s Star that “We remain focused on equitable outcomes…” etc. This is a false promise, and an unattainable goal.
A sound school system should strive to ensure equitable opportunity for all students, regardless of their background. However, none can deliver equitable outcomes for all — unless they ignore the differences in capabilities and capacity for learning inherent in mankind. In every society, some are brighter and quicker than others. The question is whether the brightest will be allowed to advance, or find their aptitude smothered and stifled by an ugly offshoot of “wokism.”
Equitable outcomes in education can only be promised by communistic societies — and even there it is a patently false promise. They simply observe a different way of rationing success, where the offspring of government bureaucrats are always placed “first in line,” regardless of talent or potential.
If the Winchester Schools truly do pursue equitable outcomes, then its students are doomed to failure and its leaders should be condemned for “self-inflicted wounds” of the worst kind.
Louis Knapp
Frederick County
