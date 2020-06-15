The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is in control of the courthouse and the monument of the unnamed Confederate soldier for the next 199 years, provided they use the property "for the preservation of local history and the operation of a museum." Let's not forget that there were three major battles in and around Winchester with casualties (killed, wounded or missing) of almost 15,000 soldiers! Winchester even has two cemeteries where more than 8,000 soldiers — from the South and the North — are buried.
The inscription on the monument of the unnamed soldier is "dedicated to soldiers from Winchester and Frederick County who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War." So, instead of moving the monument, why not just change the dedication to the "unknown soldiers who died fighting the battles in Winchester during the Civil War." Let's remember that the typical Confederate infantryman had no slaves.
