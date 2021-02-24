An article in a recent Winchester Star has my dandruff up. According to the article the LFCC Board of Directors has decided to change the school's name from Lord Fairfax Community College to something else because Lord Fairfax once owned slaves. How ridiculous. I used to teach at LFCC but now am embarrassed to say so. LFCC President Kim Blosser needs to go.
But LFCC isn't the only organization caught up in this madness. Changing names doesn't change history.
It is a well-known fact that the [Southern] Democrat Party in 1860 was proslavery and started a civil war to protect their right to own slaves.
So, if we are to change names, I call on Joe Biden to ask Congress to outlaw the name Democrat Party and to remove the name from any and all places and documents throughout our nation. Not to do so would be a show of hypocrisy larger than the universe.
Outlaw the term Democrat.
(7) comments
Just abolish both parties and completely take the dirty money out of politics. 2 term limits for all Congress and Senate folks. Just like the POTUS. No more lobbyists. No more making laws for the rest of us that they don't have to follow themselves. No more career politicians.
I think Mr Lillis should take a class at LFCC on American history since WWII. I bet his dandruff would explode once he finds out he doesn't know what he imagines himself to know...
I want in on this game of Red Rover, so i call on Mitch McConnelI to insist that Congress also ban the Republic party as well. They say they CAN stop a stollen election, but they CANNOT offer any proof. The Republics are crooked! To not do so would bigly be bad across the universe and into infinity. Outlaw the term republican, because its a misnomer. Make it Republicant.
I have called them the republiKlans since raygun
The author says, " I call on Joe Biden to ask Congress to outlaw the name Democrat Party." There is no such term. It's the "Democratic Party." And I commend the college for deciding to select a more meaningful name. Lord Fairfax did little of note, supported the British against American independence, and owned slaves. Why should he be honored by having a college named after him? As the author notes, changing names doesn't change history -- but it can change how we go forward.
"changing names doesn't change history -- but it can change how we go forward."
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
"Democratic". Try some Head and Shoulders shampoo for that dandruff. I actually wouldn't be calling for banning anything until the grand old "party of sedition" has a come to Jesus meeting to discuss the downward direction they are heading and decides to be pro America again, then they can talk other's faults.
