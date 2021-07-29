Cheers to community!
FROG/ Families Reaching Out Group’s purpose is to make a positive difference in the lives of foster children and other children who have been victims of abuse, neglect, or are at-risk. Froggy’s Closet provides these children with clothing, books, toys, bedding and other essentials they need. FROG is a volunteer-based nonprofit. We depend solely on monetary and material donations to remain open.
On July 17, the 1st Cornhole Tournament Benefit occurred at Richard’s Fruit Market, with 20 teams competing, food, beverages, a 50/50 raffle, face-painting, petting zoo, and music by Rob Talton and Bryan Stutzman. We raised $6200, thanks to our sponsors, spectators, and labor of our volunteers!
Kudos to Title Sponsors: Advanced Integrated Mechanical Specialists (AIMS) and Water St. Financial. Additional sponsors were: Cavalier Kitchens and Baths, Chinatown Restaurant, Exclusively Faces, Sharguin Music, Melco, Inc., Piccadilly Public House, Tracy Vosika of George Mason Mortgage (subsidiary of United Bank), Valerie Hill Vineyard, Animal Medical Center, the Patton Family, Anderson Roofing, Corrigan Rug Cleaners, Mr and Mrs Jason Ennis, Erizac Technical Services, Neumann Family Dentistry, See it Through Media Strategy, Shenandoah Orthodontics, Stable Lane Properties, and 3 Wins Development.
Accolades to: Kevin Barton, Norman Mann, Tami Woerl, Realtor at MarketPlace Realty, and Village Square Restaurant for team prizes; Chick-fil-A for kids prizes; Eddie Richard and Kayla Lawrence, our hosts; Janet Michael (“The River 95-3”) and Chris Miller (Q102) for on-air publicity, and to Kelli VanDenBerg (See it Through Media) for banners, social media and photography.
Stay tuned for our Carpet Fundraiser!
Once again, we are reminded there are still good people out there doing good things everyday. Blessings to all.
