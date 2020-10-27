I have read with interest the fowl happenings regarding the rights of chickens. I'm not clucking on about the right of people to own chickens in residential areas, No! I'm talking about the practice of discrimination against roosters, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks. I am speaking on the behalf of those who cannot chirp, crow, squawk, screech or hoot for themselves. It is about time that birds of a feather stick together. Fowl of all kind, unite! Spread your wings and fly! Don't just run around like a (well you know) and get nothing done! The time is now. Don't let the government muzzle your beaks. Roosters, guinea fowl, turkeys and peacocks, let city council and the board of supervisors know. Don't let them lay a big egg on this issue. We are birds, hear us squawk!! All birds are welcome at the table!!
Foghorn Leghorn
