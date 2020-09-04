In today's world of disruption, no matter what the subject is, there will be somebody that is offended. If you always consider that axiom, there is nothing you can say that is purely opinion without raising the hackles of someone else. I appreciate discussion because I learn more from opposing sides than those who always agree with me. I found the political cartoon [Sept. 1] amusing as I have many times had to ask masked people to repeat what they said. I read four daily print edition newspapers and three daily e-editions from the Los Angeles Times (75 years), The Las Vegas Review Journal, The Winchester Star (20 years), to the Humbolt Sun (Nevada). So chill out, the world does not revolve around any one of us.
Richard Rorex
E-Edition subscriber
Apple Valley, Calif.
(1) comment
I’m offended that you aren’t offended more!😉
