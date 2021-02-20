When we take away, or voluntarily give up, our right to bear arms, we are starting down a slippery slope. What will be next? Where will it lead?
The Second Amendment is about power, the people's power. It is essential to our freedom. To chip away at this amendment is dangerous. One of our first steps in the establishment of totalitarian government is to take away the people's weapons.
We should not only think about how our actions will affect us today, but how they might affect us in the future.
(9) comments
No one is chipping away at anything. Quit “chicken little-ing” the issue just because a commenter said something you don’t like. The sky is NOT falling. You’ve been told you cant take your weapons into city government buildings. There are lots of places your guns aren’t allowed in the state of Virginia, and those laws vary from state to state. Different types of weapons are illegal from state to state as well. You have a right to own guns to hunt and to protect yourself and your property. You HAVE NEVER been given a right to own whatever guns you choose and take them wherever you want whenever you want to, like you’re a one person killing machine armed to the teeth and ready for combat. Get over it. This is NOT your right and never was.
The notion of a slippery slope is outdated. The Supreme Court decision of Heller vs DC was written by Anthony Scalia and said that folks have the right to own guns but this doesn’t prohibit gun control regulations. They regulations will be tested against the standard set in Heller.
The problem, just like the whole slavery issue, is that the Left is simply incapable of actually understanding anything within it's historical context.
The 2nd A was specifically written to ensure that individuals could be as well armed as the gov't. They had just finished the Revolutionary War and had first hand experience of how tyrannical a gov't could be. The BoR is specifically for individual, not collective, rights...
And the repeated hyperbolic, ridiculous descriptions of gun owners is... amusing. I know plenty of folks who own firearms and have yet to see "fanatics" or "strutters" practicing their quick draw or hoping for a showdown at high noon ( [lol][lol][lol]) among them. More guns = less crime. It's science, don'tchaknow?
The second amendment is obsolete. It was written when the government had to standing militias and depended on the citizens to bring their own guns to a fight if called upon “ to maintain a well regulated militia”. Since we now have such militias: the National Guard, the US military, and even the police forces. The Second amendment is un-necessary and is being misused to endanger the citizenry. It should be rescinded or reinterpreted correctly by the Supreme Court. Individual gun rights should be limited to hunting/sporting applications and personal property protection and highly regulated to reduce danger to the public. The public has a larger right to be safe and protect itself from harm by individual gun fanatics.
The 1st amendment is obsolete. It was written when the government (the English Crown) could imprison and impoverish a subject or the press on a whim for speaking out against the Crown. We now have Big Tech, Social Media, Mainstream Media, and institutions of higher learning dictating what is and isn't acceptable speech allowing the Government to take a step back. The 1st amendment is un-necessary and is being misused to endanger the citizenry by allowing competing ideologies, truth, and fact survive in our new era where feelings and omissions/comissions of Mainstream media rule the day. That goes from Fox on one end to CNN/MSNBC on the other.
The 1st amendment should be rescinded or reinterpreted correctly by the Supreme Court (i.e. Slowe's approved ideology rather than the Constitution). Individual speech should be limited to only expressing the views that Big Tech and Mainstream outlets have deemed acceptable and reduce critical thinking based on fact, logic, and reason. Abolishing or severely curtailing the 1st ensures speech is highly regulated to reduce the danger to the public being informed and having nuanced and rigorous debate. The 1st amendment should shed itself of classic liberalism that fosters such debate and ensure that all speech conforms to the current era's subjective standards, ready to be reinterpreted as social norms change on a month to month basis.The public has a larger right to be safe and protect its feelings against hard facts and logic of others who have different beliefs (again, from both ends of the political spectrum). The government promises that if we only give up our right to bear arms they'll always be there to protect us, they won't regulate our thoughts (only what we say in public), and that they'll continue to remain accountable to We the People.
When you read this, insert any of our Constitutional freedoms and think of the consequences of having it ripped away. Why stop at the 2nd and 1st, let's put the 4th and 5th next on the chopping block. Cause if you're not guilty you've got nothing to hide, right?
What an inapt and silly comparison: guns to free speech! Your attempted little argumente fails. Guns have only one purpose and mission: to harm or kill living things. Speech, on the other hand is a celebration of thinking, reason, communication, and language. Like comparing apples to....knives.
Look past your bias. I'm comparing one Constitutional Amendment to another. Just because you are okay with giving up that particular freedom doesn't mean you get to dictate to those that don't. I would wager that more people have died at the hands of their government (Hitler's Germany, Stalin's USSR, Moa's China, Pol Pot's Cambodia, Castro's Cuba) than all of the acts of criminal gun violence, suicide, or accidents, all of which are tragic in and of themselves. At it's core the 2nd Amendment is 'We the People' last defense against tyranny from either end of the political spectrum. Your National Guard and police argument fails because the Guard can be Federalized with the stroke of a pen and when seconds count the police are only minutes away.
@USMC - Spot on! Unfortunately, Leftists simply cannot deviate from their CCP/DNC hardwiring and so your apt and serious response will be casually dismissed.
But remember, it is we who understand and support the Constitution who are the "cult", right? [rolleyes]
Nice to read something that needs to be said. Thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.