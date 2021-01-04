Christian values
For the past four years, Christians have had a friend in the White House. President Trump has upheld Christian values, and he understands the important part of Christianity plays in the success of the country.
Mr. Biden’s own words suggest he is not a Christian’s friend. His choice of nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services confirms that.
If religious freedom and Christian values are important to you, don’t miss Laura Hollis’ column, this newspaper, Dec. 19.
Rachel Donald Frederick County
(2) comments
Trump's most memorable acts as President are the bungling of the Covid crisis with arrogance and stupidity, the swindler's tax cut favoring the richest citizens and immersion of our nation into record debt, and the shameful kidnapping and tearing wailing immigrant toddlers away from their parents, with 666 toddlers still not reunited with their mothers. Which of these represents his love of Christian values?
Trump gives Christianity a bad name. I suspect he has caused many to leave Christianity. If Christians can support Trump, Christianity is flawed, seriously.
