Weighing 4,200 pounds. Standing 40 feet tall, 21 inches in width, and with a trunk measuring 8 feet in girth, this year's community Christmas tree is massive. The skillful community partners who facilitate this yearly tradition should be commended for their gift to the community. Metromont (Shockey), H & W Crane Service, Case Tree, and Reading Landscape willingly and generously donate their time year after year, eight years and counting.
Witnessing the skill of Josh Case rope his way into the tree to attach the crane’s hoist...
Witnessing the trunk circumference being reduced to match the size of the downtown “tree-well”...
Witnessing the skill of crane operator David Brown maneuver the tree over and around power lines and neighborhood trees, before gently laying it down on the back of a flatbed truck...
Witnessing the Winchester Police Departments efforts to secure a cordoned off a path into downtown...
Witnessing the driving skill of Robert Brown as he carefully maneuvers the 22-foot-wide tree into downtown Winchester…
Witnessing the coordinating efforts of Bob Newlin, Charlie Haggarty, and Robert Copson...
Witnessing the “team” place the tree into the anchoring “tree-well,” graciously provided by Bill McIntosh, without touching the iconic "F&M Bank Clock" on his building...
Witnessing John McAllister swoop in to spray the tree, preventing premature needle drop...
I am humbled.
On behalf of the community, THANK YOU! Tree donors — past, present (Sally Megeath) and future — THANK YOU! Community spirit is alive and well in Winchester. We are blessed!
Stephen M. Shendow
Third generation clothier
Bell's
