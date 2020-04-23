Churches, businesses should reopen — with caution
Our representatives have the Constitutional right and responsibility to recommend the closing of our businesses, schools and even churches. It is their responsibility to do all they can to protect their constituents from harm, including harm from the COVID-19 virus. I want to emphasize the fact that I said they have the right to recommend, not necessarily the right to require such measures. First, they should be as sure as possible to recommend measures that are recommended by the medical and economic experts who are in the best position to know the best measures to control the virus. The governors do not have the right to require the closing of churches. That violates the First Amendment. Churches should reopen, with the recommended precautions, of course. Businesses should reopen as soon as possible, again with the necessary precautions.
L. John Bost Strasburg
