Please tell me. Is there any church left in Frederick County which has not been taken over by Right Wing Propaganda Machine? I am sick to death of hearing hate-filled, Right Wing lies preached from the pulpit; e.g., COVID is a hoax, Democrats are Socialists and Communists, and on and on.
Is it not enough that, in it’s quest for power, the Right Wing Propaganda Machine has murdered over 300,000 Americans with COVID and that it’s destroying Democracy with the Big Lie about the 2020 Election?
Please tell me that there is one church left in Frederick County that still preaches the Gospel, uncontaminated with Right Wing fear-mongering, lies, and hate.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
