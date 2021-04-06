Citizens in the 33rd District and the environment
When I am being asked to vote for someone to represent me at any level of government, I like to know how they are going to deal with issues that are important to me, don’t you? If you live in Virginia’s 33rd District and one of your concerns is climate change and how it is affecting the environment, you should know that it is one of Paul Siker’s concerns as well. Paul realizes how much needs to be done to balance the growth and economics of this beautiful area without destroying what we have.
Providing safe and plentiful energy is critical, but there are ways of doing that besides solely relying on large energy companies using older technologies and industrial practices with a profit motive foremost. Unlike the incumbent representative, Paul has pledged not to accept money from these companies to avoid conflict of interest as he looks toward exploring and providing the best energy solutions for Virginia.
Regardless of what other issues are important to you, please take time to consider what environmentally safe energy means to you and future generations. We are at a tipping point with regard to the environment and decisions made in the near future will affect all of us; Paul Siker is someone who has the ability to make good decisions with long term benefits for his constituents.
Robyn Lynch
Lake Frederick
