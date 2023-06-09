City Council has officially made a clear commitment to education.
Approving full funding for Winchester Public Schools will allow us to recruit and retain educators and provide learning for all, whatever it takes. We are now able to provide a 7% raise for teachers, which will keep us on par with our neighbors in Frederick and Clarke counties.
Our teachers work miracles, and we must be able to compensate them appropriately. I am proud of our community for stepping up, speaking out, and advocating for our schools and our teachers.
Dr. Bryan Pearce-Gonzales
Winchester School Board vice-chair
