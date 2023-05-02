They tried to do the right thing, but without help!
The Republicans on Winchester City Council the other night tried to pass a property tax rate of 79 cents per $100 of assessed that would have fully funded the salaries for policemen, firemen, and educators.
However, the democrats in unison refused to do anything other than raise the real estate tax on every citizen in Winchester to 83 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The Republicans suggested a half-cent increase on the meals tax that would only affect people who want to eat out. This would lower the tax rate, but the Democrats were in unison not to allow any members of City Council be personally affected by a tax rate increase on their restaurants. Therefore, the Democrats passed a 12.5% tax increase on every man, woman and child in the city of Winchester.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber in a recent Open Forum cautioned against a large tax increase because it would damage businesses and hurt families. And yet City Council refused to listen to any reason from citizens or any outside source that the tax increase would harm low-income residents and senior citizens.
People need to remember in the next election those who voted for a 12.5% real estate tax increase. It is the largest tax rate in the history of Winchester after the property values increased by over 30% this year.
Rick Brown
Winchester
