If the City Council can't extend the same tax-exempt status to all nonprofits then it should adopt a policy that works for the city and treats everyone equally. Why should four nonprofits bare the burden of the remainder groups getting a free ride? Seems like a universal percentage taken off of each bill would not only treat all nonprofits equally but also lend some wiggle room in the budget. I'm sure Valley Health would squash any attempt like this but it is what's fair.
Clement Bourg
Berryville
