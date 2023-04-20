As a Winchester Public Schools teacher, a Winchester homeowner, and a parent of a WPS student, I believe that it is imperative to fully fund the city's school division.
I feel incredibly motivated to see that our School Board members are advocating for our schools. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about our City Council. My property taxes have gone up, my 15-year-old truck somehow increased in value, and with it, my personal property tax.
If the city does not invest in our children, our children will not invest in our community when they graduate high school. They will leave. If you do not invest in our teachers, they, too, will leave. As with many things in life, you get what you pay for.
Galen Westman
Winchester
