City needs to listen to what its firefighters are saying
President of Winchester Professional Fire Fighters Local 3401 Allen Ballenger’s persistence and determination in protecting the citizens of Winchester as well as his brother and sister firefighters has been truly inspiring. It is a shame that for three years his words of caution and warning against benefit cuts have fallen on deaf ears of the city administration, Mayor Smith and the majority of City Council.
Now after three years nearly 50% of Winchester’s firefighters have left and sadly more may be leaving soon. This has created a public safety crisis for the citizens, businesses and visitors of Winchester and our firefighters. It should have never come to this. Listening is an essential skill for all of us to have and certainly for our elected officials it is critical!
More changes to firefighters work schedules, pay and staffing are currently being discussed. I sincerely hope for the safety of Winchester residents, businesses and visitors that city administration and council listen to what Allen and his firefighters are saying.
I strongly recommend city residents who want a safe community with an adequate number of qualified firefighters to demand this of City Council.
John Wright Winchester
