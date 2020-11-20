City needs to step up enforcement on Loudoun Street Mall
Three businesses on the Old Town Mall were shoplifted of items placed outside of their stores for display on November 12, 2020, around 2 pm.
This is another sign that, and there is no other way to say it, the city is losing control of the Old Town Mall.
In the past several months we at the north end of the mall have been observing an increase of skateboarding and bicycle riding on the walking mall, in spite of the fact that this activity is proscribed by Section 26-33 of the Code of Ordinances.
Street musicians of varying degrees of talent are becoming more prevalent but many of them have added amplification and can be heard from a greater distance. During First Friday on November 6, a five-man country band was set up out on the mall and was so loud that I was wondering why they were on the mall and not in the Taylor Pavilion.
With the pandemic, the Old Town businesses and restaurants have been holding their own but are subject to restrictions on hours and capacity. The city government should do its part by simply enforcing ordinances that are already in place with a visible law enforcement presence as a deterrent to any illegal or disruptive activity.
Joseph Murphy Winchester
