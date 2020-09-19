MAGGIE WOLFF PETERSON
The Winchester Planning Commission made an incorrect decision at its last session, to open the plan for a Royal Farms convenience center on Berryville Avenue to a public comment period that will delay the project by at least a month.
As reported, the petitioners for the plan were aggrieved that the commission disregarded the recommendation made by the Winchester Planning Department, to approve the project based on its adherence to city zoning.
The purpose of the city’s planning department is to review applications and apply the zoning code. Its positive recommendation for Royal Farms reflects that. The job of the Planning Commission is to review such recommendations, endorse or deny them based on their adherence to the city’s master plan, then forward them to City Council for final disposition.
Petitioners must be able to depend on the zoning code, as well as on our public officials. It is unfair for the commission to suggest that Royal Farms is somehow more commercial than the two businesses – Pizza Hut and Camino Real restaurant – that currently occupy the property.
Certainly, the prospective investors at Royal Farms imagine increased traffic to the new business; that is why the Maryland-based company wants to invest here. But that does not make the enterprise more commercial, only potentially more profitable.
That equates to more commercial tax revenue for the city.
Particularly during a period of lagging economy, we should not be frustrating investment. Our tax base depends on it.
It is true that Berryville Avenue is not the prettiest entrance to the city. In the section that would include Royal Farms, it is a thoroughfare with a mixture of entirely commercial uses on the north side of the road and a mix of commercial and residential uses directly across the street. The people that live in those residences already face a commercial strip. Allowing Royal Farms on the north side of Berryville Avenue will not change that.
Maggie Wolff Peterson is a resident of Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.