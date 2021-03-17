As a follow up to the recently passed restrictions on gun rights in the city of Winchester (Ordinance 16-34), I have emailed our city manager, who presented the original ordinance change, and the city council, who rammed it through. I asked them to explain the rationale behind pushing forward this amendment.
After emailing and then twice calling the city manager, I have yet to receive a response, not from him, or any of the council members who voted in favor of the ordinance change, including my First Ward council representative Richard Bell.
The brazen stance these representatives have on this ordinance, in direct defiance of the majority of their constituents, is galling, and their lack of interest in responding to a simple question of the rationale and legitimacy of the ordinance is another example of the contempt in which they hold the citizens of Winchester. We are to be seen and not heard. They do not feel they owe us any explanation for their decisions.
We must ask ourselves if this is the type of representation we want to have in the city of Winchester. It surely is not what the Founding Fathers envisioned.
(22) comments
Excuse me, Mr. West, that’s why my taxes go to fund the police. Not for a bunch of untrained yahoos shooting at each other or innocent victims. The police in Atlanta caught the murderer on his way to Florida to murder more women. That’s their job. This 21 year old kid will never see freedom again. He can sit in his 8 x 10 cell and dream of his glock.
Taking away people's right and ability to legally defend themselves does not make our community safer. It's disappointing the council would push this through, but not surprising.
What "milita" is one a part of when one goes out to go to the store I wonder, and is the government following you there?
you can still play cowboy....in your yard
Are you saying Winchester is unsafe? Do you have evidence to prove that?
This opinion/comment takes real hutzpah after yesterday's mass murder of 8 people in the Atlanta area by a gun nut. Seems to me the City Council is moving in the right direction by reducing the number of guns "allowed" in the public forum. Many of you may not be aware of this massacre since the suspect(s) are white and faux news only gets excited in it's reporting when the perp is black or brown. Wonder why that is?
So you think passing new laws that make it illegal for the next 8 potential victims to defend themselves is going to help?
There was already a law in place that makes the shooter's actions illegal (murder)....The lack of 'gun law's isn't the problem.
there should be laws forbiding the ownership of fire arms for unstable people as well as laws forbiding "occassionally" unstable people from crrying gun with them at all times .... I prefer to live where everyone is not packing. Places that allow open carry are dangerous/scary places for people who do not believe the 2nd amendment promotes gun fetishes
That’s why my taxes pay for police.
Police have no obligation to defend you. Plus, I'm assuming you do not have a personal police officer by your side 24/7. When it comes to self defense, a concealed weapon is much more effective at saving your life when seconds count, and police are minutes away.
Gun free zones just mean that only criminals will have the guns in them.
Are we living in 1880s Tombstone?
some very afraid people would have you believe we are all living through the wild wild west again. I have traveled this world for over 60 years and never felt the need to pack a gun for any reason, other than to legally hunt wildlife/game.
The author says that "this ordinance [was passed] in direct defiance of the majority of their constituents. . . ." In fact, a majority of the voters chose these representatives. That's how democracy works. A majority of Americans support commons-sense gun safety measures. I was pleased to see these elected representatives make public spaces safer for all of us.
Don't forget that a majority of the speakers at the city council meeting were not resident of the city.
they really are confused by the fact that they can not tell other people what to do. they do not live in Winchester , thus were not elected to make decisions for the citizensof Winchester but these "otsiders" chastise it's citizens because Winchester's elected officials are not "listening to non citizens of Winchester"? now that there is a frederick county white privilege mentality ...lol
Republicans are poor losers as shown by the example of your leader. There seems to be a great deal of screeching and carrying on when you lose as though your wishes are paramount and should not be voted down.
Grow. Up.
"In direct defiance of the majority of their constituents"? Who knows what residents want? Was there a poll of all citizens or a ballot initiative?
It is unfortunate, but conservatives (and libertarians) keep allowing this type of anti-2A gov't mandate by not getting involved enough to make a difference.
Libertarians would have police forces abolished and just trust that people make the best decisions.
And we all know that only approved, gov't "people" know how to do that, don't we Bry?
Carolyn these council members were elected by the voters and received a MAJORITY of the votes. I'm so sorry your preferred candidates did not win, but that's how a democracy works. Better luck next time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.