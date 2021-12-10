How did we get to this point whereby Glen Burnie is violating its Mission Statement — "benefit of the public forever" — and City Council is going against its Comprehensive Plan that designates Glen Burnie as Civic/Institutional or Park. Doesn’t anyone play by the rules anymore or live up to their obligations and duties?
This proposal of turning 20 acres of Glen Burnie into a PUD development was obviously put together by a “few” to the detriment of all the citizens of Winchester. Now, it is up to those few to do the right thing.
The local Glen Burnie Trustee and the 8-acre parcel owner need to withdraw their Rezoning Request to cram this 74-unit PUD on Glen Burnie.
The developer’s realtor needs to find them a more suitable building site.
The City Council needs to deny the rezoning request, and the Planning Commission needs to honor its Comprehensive Plan.
Otherwise, actions and inaction have consequences. If Glen Burnie and the City Council choose not to do the right thing, it leaves the citizens of Winchester with only two options — their votes and pocketbooks. Council members will have to answer at the ballot box, and Glen Burnie will suffer in their future fundraising efforts.
Lemuel Dirting
Winchester
