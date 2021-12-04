As a senior citizen on a fixed income, the real estate tax in Winchester can become a hardship. The city understands this by offering a real estate forgiveness program for qualified seniors.
The maximum abatement is $1,500. This amount used to be enough to ease the financial burden placed on us. With the rising home values, unfortunately this amount is not enough. I ask the mayor and city council to consider raising the amount offered to seniors so we can stay in our homes.
Bob Baird
Winchester
