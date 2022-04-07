When we received our Winchester personal property tax bills for 2022, we were surprised to see that our assessments are higher than what we paid for our vehicles with the same tax rate as before.
This means we are paying over 20% more in taxes. We accepted this as "it is what it is."
I just read in today's paper that Frederick County and Clarke County are keeping their personal property tax bills the same as last year by either lowering the tax rate or not raising the assessed value of vehicles.
So, I ask you Winchester, why aren't you doing the same thing for your citizens?
Bruce and June Qualls
Winchester
